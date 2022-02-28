ARINC664 End System IP is an IP Core that implements ARINC664 part 7 and provides interface between aircraft LRUs and ARINC664 network. As an implementation of End System, IP sends the user's messages of different sizes and different time constraints to their destination with a predictable delay. Since the IP core uses the Ethernet interface when connecting to the network, it takes full advantage of the physical layer functions that Ethernet offers. Thanks to the AXI4 interface provided with IP Core, adaptation can be made between any protocol and ARINC664.



