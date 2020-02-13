The new Arm Cortex-M55 processor brings endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) to billions. It’s Arm’s most AI-capable Cortex-M processor and the first to feature Arm Helium vector processing technology for enhanced, energy-efficient digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) performance. The Cortex-M55 offers an easy way to implement AI for IoT with the ease-of-use of Cortex-M, a single toolchain, optimized software libraries, and an industry-leading embedded ecosystem.
Features
- Improve ML and DSP Performance
- Delivers up to 15x ML performance improvement and up to 5x signal processing performance uplift compared to existing Cortex-M processors.
- Accelerate Time to Market
- The Corstone-300 reference design offers the fastest, most secure way to incorporate the Cortex-M55 into a system-on-chip (SoC).
- Simplify Software Development
- Single developer toolchain supported by a broad ecosystem of software, tools, libraries, and resources.