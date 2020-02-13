The new Arm Cortex-M55 processor brings endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) to billions. It’s Arm’s most AI-capable Cortex-M processor and the first to feature Arm Helium vector processing technology for enhanced, energy-efficient digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) performance. The Cortex-M55 offers an easy way to implement AI for IoT with the ease-of-use of Cortex-M, a single toolchain, optimized software libraries, and an industry-leading embedded ecosystem.





Features