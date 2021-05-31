Audio codec with capacitor-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC and 120 dB SNR DAC with wide power supply range, very low latency filters and ultra low power mode
Automotive 20MHz Free-Running Digital Oscillator on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD
It operates from a regulated 1.5 V supply voltage with a typical current consumption of 280uA at 20MHz.
The main feature of this block is its frequency stability across temperature and supply voltage variations. It achieves a frequency stability of better than +/- 1 % from its nominal value over the whole operating temperature range with a
constant supply voltage. Including a possible supply voltage variation of +/- 5 % the frequency deviation is smaller
than +/- 2 %.
This accuracy is achieved by temperature-compensating the comparator delay with a small PTAT current added to the constant charge current for the capacitors outputted by the bandgap reference. This current can be trimmed for evaluation purposes but is intended to be kept constant. By trimming a capacitor array at room temperature, the output frequency is adjusted to its desired value.
View Automotive 20MHz Free-Running Digital Oscillator on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD full description to...
- see the entire Automotive 20MHz Free-Running Digital Oscillator on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD datasheet
- get in contact with Automotive 20MHz Free-Running Digital Oscillator on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD Supplier
Block Diagram of the Automotive 20MHz Free-Running Digital Oscillator on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD
Automotive IP
- RT-640 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Automotive ASIL-B-ready
- RT-645 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Automotive ASIL-D-ready
- MIPI D-PHY Universal Lane 16FFC IP for Automotive
- integrated Secure Element (iSE) for automotive - Hardware Security Module HSM - Security Enclave - Security Subsystem
- DDR and LPDDR 4/3/2 controllers for low power and high Reliability, Availability and Serviceability (RAS) targeting automotive
- Adaptive Body-Bias IP for Automotive applications, enabling Process, Voltage & Temperature compensation to leverage FDSOI forward body-biasing capabilities