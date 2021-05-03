The ASIL B compliant DesignWare® tRoot™ Hardware Secure Module (HSM) for Automotive augments its comprehensive root of trust security solution with a suite of automotive documentation and hardware safety mechanisms to protect against malicious security attacks and random and systematic safety faults.



The tRoot HSM for Automotive includes a broad range of safety mechanisms such as dual-core lockstep, memory ECC, register EDC, parity, watchdog, self-checking comparators, bus and MPU protection, and dual rail logic. It incorporates an ASIL D compliant low-power ARC processor.



The tRoot HSM for Automotive is developed with an ASIL D systematic development flow and designed and assessed for ASIL B random hardware faults. The solution is provided with a complete suite of ISO 26262 documentation, including safety manual, DFMEA/FMEDA/DFA analysis reports, quality manual, and development interface report, making it a fully ASIL compliant solution.

