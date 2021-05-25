Automotive Battery to 5 Volt Voltage Regulator 100mA on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD
The regulator circuit features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while also maintaining a high performance Power Supply Rejection Ratio and minimum ripple on the output in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with supply side switching loads.
Input voltage is rated at 6 – 18V for Automotive applications however as the Regulator uses 40V-transistors, higher input voltages up to 40 V are possible with a corresponding reduction in current, so as not to exceed the maximum power dissipation of 3.5 W.
The regulator includes short circuit detection and limiting. Typical short current detection is set to 100 mA, so the actual load current in the customer’s design should be lower than this.
Output voltage can be trimmed to account for IR drop to the load.
The Regulator requires a 1 µF external capacitor.
The regulator can be readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customized for specific customer requirements.
Block Diagram of the Automotive Battery to 5 Volt Voltage Regulator 100mA on Globalfoundries 130nm BCD
