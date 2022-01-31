Integrating advanced peripherals such as multi-megapixel cameras and higher resolution screens into next generation devices brings new challenges to the industry in terms of power, time-to-market and overall system costs. To address these challenges, the Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI®) Alliance defines and promotes system-on-chip (SoC) and peripheral device interface specifications, such as the Camera Serial Interface (CSI-2).



Compliant with the latest MIPI CSI-2 specification, DesignWare® MIPI CSI-2 Host and Device Controllers are fully-verified configurable IP solutions that provide a high-speed serial interface between an application or image processor and camera sensors. The controllers are architected to interface with the silicon-proven DesignWare MIPI D-PHY IP via the recommended PHY Protocol Interface (PPI), providing an easy to integrate and high-quality solution.



Synopsys’ DesignWare MIPI CSI-2 Host Controller IP, DesignWare MIPI CSI-2 Device Controller IP, DesignWare MIPI I3C Controller IP and DesignWare MIPI D-PHY IP provide a complete camera interface IP solution that enables designers to lower the risk and cost of integrating the MIPI CSI-2 interface IP into application processors, image signal processors and multimedia co-processors, while improving the time-to-market demand of mobile, IoT and automotive SoCs.