The DesignWare® MIPI® DSI/DSI-2 Host and Device Controller IP solutions are fully verified and configurable controllers that implement all the protocol functions defined in the latest MIPI DSI and DSI-2 specifications. The controllers provide a high-speed serial interface between an application processor and high resolution displays. The DesignWare MIPI DSI/DSI-2 Host and Device Controllers support all commands defined in the MIPI Alliance Display Command Set (DCS) and interfaces with MIPI C-PHYs and D-PHYs that support the PHY Protocol Interface (PPI). The DesignWare MIPI DSI Host and Device Controller IP can be configured to handle 1 to 4 data lanes.



The DesignWare MIPI DSI/DSI-2 Host Controller supports the VESA DSC standard and enables dual MIPI DSI and DSI-2 use case enabling ultra high-definition resolution mobile systems. In addition, the controller is ASIL B Ready ISO 26262 certified, meeting the stringent requirements of automotive functional safety applications.



Synopsys’ DesignWare MIPI DSI/DSI-2 Host and Device Controllers and C-PHY/D-PHY, and D-PHY IP provide a complete display interface IP solution that enables designers to lower their risk and cost of integrating the MIPI DSI and DSI-2 interfaces into application processors, display bridge integrated circuits (ICs) and multimedia coprocessors, while improving time-to-market.

