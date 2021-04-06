Automotive MIPI A-PHY Sink IP (2-Lane)
PHY IP supports the SINK function of MIPI A-PHY Gear-2 stated in standard specification. It supports data rate up to 4Gbps with integrated mixed signal circuit, high performance RX equalizer, fast tracking Clock and Data Recovery, on chip optional termination resistor calibration.
View Automotive MIPI A-PHY Sink IP (2-Lane) full description to...
- see the entire Automotive MIPI A-PHY Sink IP (2-Lane) datasheet
- get in contact with Automotive MIPI A-PHY Sink IP (2-Lane) Supplier
Block Diagram of the Automotive MIPI A-PHY Sink IP (2-Lane)
MIPI IP
- Northwest Logic MIPI Testbench from Rambus
- MIPI D-PHY in TSMC (40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
- MIPI M-PHY in TSMC (28nm, 16nm, 12nm, 10nm)
- MIPI I3C Controllers - Dual Role Master (70016); APB I3C Slave (70002), Generic I3C Slave
- MIPI CSI-2 Transmitter v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
- MIPI C-PHY-D-PHY Combo PHY IP on TSMC 28nm HPC+