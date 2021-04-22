The CL12911IP4000 is based on MIPI A-PHY interface specification announced in year 2020, targeting ultra-high-speed networking applications in ADAS and autonomous drive subsystems. It supports applications that require long reach (up to 15 meters), error-free links, and high EMI immunity requirement.

PHY IP supports the SOURCE function of MIPI A-PHY Gear-2 stated in standard specification. It supports data rate up to 4Gbps with integrated mixed signal circuit, high performance TX driver, embedded TX clock generation, on chip optional termination resistor calibration.

