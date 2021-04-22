Automotive MIPI A-PHY Source IP - 1-Lane
PHY IP supports the SOURCE function of MIPI A-PHY Gear-2 stated in standard specification. It supports data rate up to 4Gbps with integrated mixed signal circuit, high performance TX driver, embedded TX clock generation, on chip optional termination resistor calibration.
Block Diagram of the Automotive MIPI A-PHY Source IP - 1-Lane
