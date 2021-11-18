The AL-E215 is Allegro DVT’s second generation AV1 video encoder IP supporting real-time and file-based encoding. Built upon a true multi-format architecture, it provides support for AV1, VP9, H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC and JPEG formats by sharing resources between the five supported codecs to achieve the best trade-off between silicon area, memory bandwidth and power consumption.

The AL-E215 encoder IP builds on the silicon proven E210 encoding IP and pushes AV1 video encoding efficiency to new levels through new advanced coding tools for best-in-class video quality.

The AL-E215 encoder IP features the Allegro DVT proven multi-core architecture which offers flexibility to achieve different performance levels to match the requirements of the target application. This innovative architecture provides options to higher picture resolutions such as 8K and higher frame rates up to 120fps.

Furthermore, the AL-E215 embeds various caching and compression mechanisms to lower the memory bandwidth requirements which become a critical system level issue with increasing video resolutions and frame rates.



