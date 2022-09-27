AV1/HEVC/AVC Dual-core Video IP
WAVE677 is based on WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance and high-quality codec IP. The features of WAVE6 architecture for improved image quality are shown in the following compared to the previous product line as well:
• Improved bandwidth efficiency
• Improved bus latency tolerance
• Reduced external memory size
• Competitive IP size & single clock design
WAVE677 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (video transcoding, data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.
