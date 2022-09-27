WAVE677 is a 4K/8K multi-standard video codec IP that supports AV1, HEVC/H.265, and AVC/H.264 video codec standard. It provides 8K60fps@1GHz(4K240fps@1GHz), or 8K30fps@500MHz(4K120fps@500MHz) real-time encoding and decoding performance with a dual-core solution.



WAVE677 is based on WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance and high-quality codec IP. The features of WAVE6 architecture for improved image quality are shown in the following compared to the previous product line as well:



• Improved bandwidth efficiency

• Improved bus latency tolerance

• Reduced external memory size

• Competitive IP size & single clock design



WAVE677 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (video transcoding, data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.