AV1 Video Encoder for 4K60fps Encoding
WAVE624 is based on WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high performance and high image quality encoder IP. In order to achieve improved encoding image quality, WAVE6 encoding tools have been enhanced from WAVE5 encoding tools. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:
● Improved bandwidth efficiency
● Reduced external memory size & latency during the encoding process
● Competitive IP size & single clock design
WAVE624 is favorable video IP solution for video conferences, mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR and various consumer devices.
View AV1 Video Encoder for 4K60fps Encoding full description to...
- see the entire AV1 Video Encoder for 4K60fps Encoding datasheet
- get in contact with AV1 Video Encoder for 4K60fps Encoding Supplier
HEVC IP
- Enhanced Multi-Format Encoder Supporting AV1
- Up To 5 MPixel Multi-Format Encoder
- 1080p60 Multi-Format Decoder IP
- 4K/8K Scalable Multi-Format Video Decoding IP Core
- HEVC/H.265 + AVC/H.264 Codec IP Single-CORE for 4Kp60
- Multi-format decoder for 4K UHD with a single-core, 4:2:0 10-bit (max 8K). HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, VP9, AV1 and AVS2