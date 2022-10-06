Multichannel module supporting ARINC429 Receiver/Transmitter
AXI4 Memory-Mapped to/from AXI4-Stream DMA
The core is supplied as independent Memory-Mapped to Stream and Stream to Memory-Mapped single DMA channel modules each with its own AXI4-LITE slave. The modules operate in direct register mode, where control and status registers (CSR) are used to configure descriptors and trigger transfers from the host system. Data bus width, address width, burst length and other parameters are customizable at synthesis time, allowing flexible resource management and adjusment for diverse peripherals. Stream master and slave logic includes convenient data width converters supporting byte alligned 8, 16, 24, 32 and higher bit widths.
The EDI-AXI4-DMA core is provided as VHDL source or packaged for the Xilinx IP Integrator tool and can be combined with other Xilinx IP cores. The parameters are completely configurable in the package allowing the designer to adjust for different peripherals.
