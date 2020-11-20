This low-power bandgap voltage reference generates precise buffered and unbuffered reference voltages, as well as multiple reference and bias output currents and includes an analog temperature sensor. This bandgap reference is designed in a 22 nm process and is a part of our 22 nm Low-Power Analog IP Series that has been optimized for integration into Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and designed to aid in physical attack mitigation on SoCs.