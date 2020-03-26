Bandgap Voltage / Current Reference TSMC
The agileREF GP voltage / current bandgap reference is suited for signal conversion and driving in applications such as in IoT, Security, Automotive, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.
Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our automated design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options.
For a further product information, please contact sales@agileanalog.com
Features
- Configurable to your specification
- High accuracy and PSRR
- Configurable output voltage
- Current output for reference distribution and re-generation
- Low quiescent current and power consumption
- ‘Bandgap-Ready’ signal (guaranteed stable)
- Optional bias current generator
- Embedded logic with AMBA APB interface to simplify test and operation
- Compact die area
- Standard CMOS process
- Operation over wide temperature range: -40C to 125C
Benefits
- Best-in-class deliverables for easy and seamless integration: our engineers have extensive experience taking complex SoCs from design to mass production
- We believe that success is not just measured by delivery of netlist and layout, rather it extends to mass-production and beyond
- Automated design procedure accelerates design time and enables quick re-centering with latest PDK updates so you can tape out with the latest foundry models
- Tried and tested architecture ensures reliability and functionality
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Design Report
- Integration Guide
- Test Guide
- Integration model
- Tapeout Checklist
- Physical Verification Report
- Functional models
- Timing model (.LIB)
- Layout Floorplanning (LEF)
- Netlist (CDL)
- Layout (GDSII)
Applications
- IoT, Security, Automotive, AI, SoCs, ASICs
Block Diagram of the Bandgap Voltage / Current Reference TSMC IP Core
