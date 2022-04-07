1-VIA’s VSCOM4l400ABG IP is a 1.8V low-noise unbuffered programmable 0.6 and 0.8V Bandgap Voltage References (BGR) with eight 50μA reference output currents implemented in TSMC12/16nm CMOS FinFET technology.



Its low noise, flat temperature characteristics and precision make it suitable for both integrated global and local voltage references.