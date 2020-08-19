Zero latency, low gate count, low power, asynchronous BCH Code based Error Correction FEC:



The whole operation of encoding and decoding is asynchronous and is pure combinatorial gates without use of any synchronous logic, making it zero latency RTL.



Symbol Size is 1 bit and variables are ‘m’ bits wide for Galois Field operations.



Every symbol and primitive polynomial used of degree ‘m’ and ‘n’ is ((1<<‘m’)-1) .Shortened ‘n_short’ is less than ‘n’ where symbols (‘n’ – ‘n_short’) are 0 . If the code has ‘t’ error correcting capability then ‘k’ = ‘n’ – 2*’t’ = no. of message symbols.



RTL is completely configurable for ‘m’ , ‘n_short’ or ‘t’. Typically, but not necessarily ‘m’ lies between 5 to 15



ECC, number of parity symbols is 2*’t’.



Errors_correctable are upto ‘tt’, if more than ‘tt’ errors then indicated as uncorrectable.



The Error correcting Code consists of:



Encoder:

A. It has programmable input data bus width. The whole encoding can be completed in 0 cycle



Decoder:

A. Syndrome Calculator: It can generate all syndromes in 0 clocks, or serially in as large as ‘n_short’ clocks

B. BerlekampMasy Circuit: it generates error locator polynomial for Chien search engine

C. Parallel Chien Search Engine: It finds error locations in as little as 0 clock or as large as ‘n_short’ clocks

Features

Asynchronous operation

No clocks required.

No storage like memories SRAMS/ROMS/FilipFlops used

No iterative Feedback in the pipeline

All operation is performed in 0 clock cycles.

RTL code is generated with parameters of

“m” the degree of primitive polynomial



“t_max” maximum value of error symbols that can be corrected.



number of symbols by which the code is shortened.



The number of error symbols (“t”) is programmable upto “t_max” .

Separate encoders are for every “t” .

Decoder shared for various values of “t” upto “t_max”

Lint clean code, verified for various values of “m”, “t_max”, “t” and shortened code.

Size of code differs for various values of “m”, “t_max” and number of symbols by which the code is shortened.

Benefits

Zero latency, low gate count, low power, asynchronous Reed Solomon Code based Error Correcting FEC:

Deliverables

RTL :

Lint clean verified

On request:

Netlist generated



Sample Testbench

Applications