The BFP IQ compression IP core is a silicon agnostic implementation of a lossy Block Floating Point compression and de-compression scheme that improves fronthaul bandwidth efficiency.

The IP has been designed to conform with the O-RAN CUS-plane protocol standard v2.0 but can also be used in any arbitrary system where fronthaul bandwidth is a limiting factor. The IP core enables quick and reliable deployment of compression and de-compression at both radio and baseband side and can be configured to handle any kind of fronthaul implementation.

The core can either be used in a 5G/4G radio mode where compression is made on larger blocks, e.g. Resource Blocks, or as a single unit that performs compression on a sample by sample basis.

Features

Delivering Performance

Compression from 24-bit fixed point IQ to 8-15 bit mantissa + 4 bit exponent



Configurable block size for compression Very low micro-second latency



Very small silicon footprint



Few clock cycles processing latency

Easy to use

Matlab evaluation scripts can be provided



Easy to configure



Standard streaming interface for input/output

Silicon Agnostic

Implemented in synthesizable SystemVerilog and targeting any RTL implementation like ASICs, ASSPs and FPGAs.

Benefits

Enables lower capacity backhaul like microwave links

Improves throughput on existing microwave links

Enables reduction of fiber connections between radio site and baseband site

Deliverables

IP core: RTL is delivered as source code (encrypted or un-encrypted System Verilog) or netlist

User Manual: Describing among others top Level I/O’s definition, registers, clocking strategy, functional description

Test cases: Delivered with System Verilog UVM

Applications

Connecting RU with BU

Chip-to-chip RU systems

Test Systems

Block Diagram of the BFP IQ Compression and De-compression IP Core