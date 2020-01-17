The BLE5SUBGS40LP RF IP is designed for SMIC 40nm LP Process. It is a cost-effective low power dual-band communication sub-system. It integrates TX /RX Radio (Sub-GHz, Bluetooth® 5 and 2.4GHz proprietary solutions), 802.15.4g compliant PHY and low level MAC. BLE5SUBGS40LP supports multiple Sub-GHz frequency bands and 2.4 GHz. The optimize modulation provide the good sensitivity in Sub-GHz and BLE 5.0 solution. The long range mode in Sub-GHz can transfer data over 2KM.

Features

Sub-GHz bands : Up to request

Bluetooth 5 TX power: +10 dBm, RX sensitivity: -96 dBm

Sub-GHz TX power: +20dBm, RX sensitivity: -120 dBm

Compliant with 802.15.4g

Sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz with separate antenna

FSK,2FSK, 2GFSK, and GFSK modulations

Sub-GHz TX Current consumption 433MHz: 85mA @ +20 dBm

Low power: Ideep sleep mode = 0.8 uA and Isleep mode = 1.2 uA

Programmable data rate from 5 Kbps to 2 Mbps

RSSI read-out

Sub-GHz long range: ~2 KM

Internal 32.768 KHz Oscillator

Compliant with Bluetooth 5 LE Specification

Security : CRC, AES128/196/256

Operating Temperature: -40C~85C

Block Diagram of the Bluetooth 5.0 LE and Sub-GHz Transceiver IP Core