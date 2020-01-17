The BLE5SUBGS40LP RF IP is designed for SMIC 40nm LP Process. It is a cost-effective low power dual-band communication sub-system. It integrates TX /RX Radio (Sub-GHz, Bluetooth® 5 and 2.4GHz proprietary solutions), 802.15.4g compliant PHY and low level MAC. BLE5SUBGS40LP supports multiple Sub-GHz frequency bands and 2.4 GHz. The optimize modulation provide the good sensitivity in Sub-GHz and BLE 5.0 solution. The long range mode in Sub-GHz can transfer data over 2KM.
Features
- Sub-GHz bands : Up to request
- Bluetooth 5 TX power: +10 dBm, RX sensitivity: -96 dBm
- Sub-GHz TX power: +20dBm, RX sensitivity: -120 dBm
- Compliant with 802.15.4g
- Sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz with separate antenna
- FSK,2FSK, 2GFSK, and GFSK modulations
- Sub-GHz TX Current consumption 433MHz: 85mA @ +20 dBm
- Low power: Ideep sleep mode = 0.8 uA and Isleep mode = 1.2 uA
- Programmable data rate from 5 Kbps to 2 Mbps
- RSSI read-out
- Sub-GHz long range: ~2 KM
- Internal 32.768 KHz Oscillator
- Compliant with Bluetooth 5 LE Specification
- Security : CRC, AES128/196/256
- Operating Temperature: -40C~85C
Block Diagram of the Bluetooth 5.0 LE and Sub-GHz Transceiver IP Core