Bluetooth 5.2 Dual Mode RF IP in TSMC 22nm
This DM IP targets by far the lowest power consumption (<3 mW) together with state-of-the-art performances (sensitivity, interferers rejection) and with minimal cost.
Thanks to its built-in LDOs, its fully programmable modem, and its interface compatible with leading BT baseband controllers, this DM IP is optimized for easy integration into ASICs and SoCs.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.2 Dual-Mode radio, including EDR and LE 2Mbps for current and for next-generation BT high-quality audio streaming.
- Long Range and Direction Finding (DF) BLE options.
- Flexible modem compatible with 802.15.4-2011 and other modulations (programmable pulse shape, data rate, and modulation index)
- Programmable packet handler, supporting several packet structures, including Link Layer functionalities thanks to hardware accelerators (CCM-AES, CRC,)
- Global Foundries 22 nm FDSOI, stack 20.
- Industrial temperature range: -40°C to +85°
- Average power consumption for stereo audio streaming: 1.6 mW (Bluetooth EDR) / 0.6 mW (BLE)
- Best-in-class sensitivity: BLE -98 dBm; EDR -94 dBm
- Configurable output power: -30 dBm to +8 dBm
Applications
- Hearing Aids, earbuds & headsets
- Wearables, connected sports equipment
- Indoor positioning, asset tracking, beacons
- Wireless sensor networks
- Alarms and security systems
Block Diagram of the Bluetooth 5.2 Dual Mode RF IP in TSMC 22nm
