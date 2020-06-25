The Ultra-Low-Power DM RF transceiver IP is designed to meet 2.4 GHz standards like Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), Bluetooth Low Energy, 802.15.4 PHY Layer (e.g. ZigBee), and proprietary standards.

This DM IP targets by far the lowest power consumption (<3 mW) together with state-of-the-art performances (sensitivity, interferers rejection) and with minimal cost.

Thanks to its built-in LDOs, its fully programmable modem, and its interface compatible with leading BT baseband controllers, this DM IP is optimized for easy integration into ASICs and SoCs.

Features

Bluetooth 5.2 Dual-Mode radio, including EDR and LE 2Mbps for current and for next-generation BT high-quality audio streaming.

Long Range and Direction Finding (DF) BLE options.

Flexible modem compatible with 802.15.4-2011 and other modulations (programmable pulse shape, data rate, and modulation index)

Programmable packet handler, supporting several packet structures, including Link Layer functionalities thanks to hardware accelerators (CCM-AES, CRC,)

Global Foundries 22 nm FDSOI, stack 20.

Industrial temperature range: -40°C to +85°

Average power consumption for stereo audio streaming: 1.6 mW (Bluetooth EDR) / 0.6 mW (BLE)

Best-in-class sensitivity: BLE -98 dBm; EDR -94 dBm

Configurable output power: -30 dBm to +8 dBm

Applications

Hearing Aids, earbuds & headsets

Wearables, connected sports equipment

Indoor positioning, asset tracking, beacons

Wireless sensor networks

Alarms and security systems

Block Diagram of the Bluetooth 5.2 Dual Mode RF IP in TSMC 22nm