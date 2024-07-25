4Kx16 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, UMC 110 nm 1.2V/3.3V L110AE Process
Bluetooth 5.4 LE Controller with Link Layer, optional 802.15.4 MAC, early access to Channel Sounding
Packetcraft’s innovation and first-to-market Bluetooth qualifications support customers with early access to new features and mature extensively tested solutions. Packetcraft is the first independent software company to have a Bluetooth 5.4 qualified solution that includes the host protocol stack and link layer with support for all low energy features of the specification including Periodic Advertising with Responses (PAwR). Additionally, Packetcraft’s link layer achieved first qualification with Bluetooth 5.3 isochronous channels, which enable multi-stream audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio. Packetcraft’s licensees expect to bring commercial products in 2024.
Packetcraft Controller sets a high bar for embedded software features, robustness and efficiency. Packetcraft Controller implements a Bluetooth 5.4 link layer with optional IEEE 802.15.4 MAC, using a common radio event scheduler for simultaneous multi-protocol operation. Packetcraft Controller is ideal for Bluetooth chip companies looking to accelerate time-to-market with full access to source code.
When combined with Packetcraft Host and/or Packetcraft LC3, licensees receive a comprehensive, fully-integrated BLE solution from a single software supplier complemented with exceptional support. Also offered is Packetcraft Controller Tester, a versatile tool for testing the link layer and 15.4 MAC. This Python-based tool includes scripts implementing thousands of test cases for Bluetooth qualification, with optional support for hundreds more Packetcraft developed test cases.
Packetcraft continues to invest in the latest Bluetooth and UWB software stacks and solutions, see other related offerings for host, controller, audio codecs, and test tools.
Packetcraft, Inc
With several hundred million devices enabled, Packetcraft continues to deliver a legacy of extensively used and well-tested embedded software and protocol stacks for Bluetooth Low Energy. Packetcraft prides itself on both efficient design and achieving first-to-market qualifications which help ensure their customers are at the leading-edge for product innovation and distinction. Packetcraft’s leadership in Bluetooth LE began in 2009 with the founding of Wicentric, continued through Arm’s ownership in 2015, and is maintained today as new technological innovations such as LE Audio and Auracast, PAwR/ESL, and Channel Sounding come to market.
As shown in this Packetcraft PAwR trace captured on the Ellisys Explorer protocol analyzer, an AUX_SYNC_SUBEVENT_RSP message is transmitted in the response slot from an ESL device (price tag) to a gateway which can include telemetry data such as temperature, battery level, and stock level. From this trace one can see there is enough bandwidth to receive telemetry data from many devices. A single ESL gateway has a theoretical capacity of supporting two-way communication with tens of thousands of ESL price tags.
