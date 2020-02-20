The iEB110 is a complete Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 solution, including RF, controller software and Bluetooth Low Energy host stack, enabling product developer to create small form-factor, low power audio devices such as earbuds and hearing aids. iEB110 supports advanced Bluetooth 5 features such as Angle of Arrival/Angle of Departure (AoA / AoD) allowing sub 1m location and tracking accuracy, LE long-range operation for extended indoor and outdoor coverage, and LE-2M PHY for higher throughput and reduced power consumption. With industry leading RF performance, iEB110 delivers robust connectivity while extending the system battery life.
Features
- Complete Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 solution
- Out-of-box support for popular opensource stacks, such as Zephyr, BlueZ and Codrio
- Typical receive current consumption 4.5 mA
- Typical deep sleep current <1uA
- Wide range of reference crystal frequencies supported (16 – 40MHz)
- Designed for TSMC 40LP process
- General Features
- Complies with Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 specification:
- LE Isochronous Channel
- Enhanced Attribute (EATT)
- LE power control
- Supports Angle of Arrival and Angle of Departure (AoA/AoD)
- Suppors 2M PHY
- Supports LE Long Range
- Multiple simultaneous BLE connections
- No external trimming required in production except for XO frequency trimming
- Wi-Fi coexistence through PTA (Packet Traffic Arbiter) interface
- 1.76 mm2 post layout die area, including RF, Logic and Memory
- Low gate count/memory for the link layer/baseband
- Interfaces
- Single pin RF antenna interface
- 32-bit AXI slave port provides host access to system memory
- Interrupt driven messaging interface
- Software
- Complete v5.2 protocol stack, Link Layer and profiles
- Full support for Zephyr, BlueZ and Cordio.
- Firmware can be placed in ROM for low-power operation
- Software patch support for futures feature enhancements
- RF Features
- Complete 2.4 GHz RF including PA, LNA
- Bluetooth Low Energy Sensitivity:
- 125 Kbps: -104 dBm
- 500 Kbps: -100 dBm
- 1 Mbps: -98 dBm
- 2 Mbps: -96 dBm
- Tx Output Power up to +6 dBm
- Power efficient AGC
- Integrated Tx/Rx switch for RF
- Power Management
- LDO regulators and DCDC converter
- Always On (AON) block
- Sleep Controller, supporting external 32 KHz clock
- Multiple Power Domains
- Package
- Support for QFN packages
Benefits
- Silicon ready design
- Industry leading sensitivity
- Low power consumption
- Easy integration into an SoC
Applications
- Internet of Things
- Wearables
- Earbuds and Hearing aid devices
- Connected consumer products
Block Diagram of the Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 IP in TSMC40LP