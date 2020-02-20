The iEB110 is a complete Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 solution, including RF, controller software and Bluetooth Low Energy host stack, enabling product developer to create small form-factor, low power audio devices such as earbuds and hearing aids. iEB110 supports advanced Bluetooth 5 features such as Angle of Arrival/Angle of Departure (AoA / AoD) allowing sub 1m location and tracking accuracy, LE long-range operation for extended indoor and outdoor coverage, and LE-2M PHY for higher throughput and reduced power consumption. With industry leading RF performance, iEB110 delivers robust connectivity while extending the system battery life.





Features

Complete Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 solution

Out-of-box support for popular opensource stacks, such as Zephyr, BlueZ and Codrio

Typical receive current consumption 4.5 mA

Typical deep sleep current <1uA

Wide range of reference crystal frequencies supported (16 – 40MHz)

Designed for TSMC 40LP process

General Features

Complies with Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 specification:



LE Isochronous Channel



Enhanced Attribute (EATT)



LE power control



Supports Angle of Arrival and Angle of Departure (AoA/AoD)



Suppors 2M PHY



Supports LE Long Range



Multiple simultaneous BLE connections



No external trimming required in production except for XO frequency trimming



Wi-Fi coexistence through PTA (Packet Traffic Arbiter) interface



1.76 mm2 post layout die area, including RF, Logic and Memory



Low gate count/memory for the link layer/baseband

Interfaces

Single pin RF antenna interface



32-bit AXI slave port provides host access to system memory



Interrupt driven messaging interface

Software

Complete v5.2 protocol stack, Link Layer and profiles



Full support for Zephyr, BlueZ and Cordio.



Firmware can be placed in ROM for low-power operation



Software patch support for futures feature enhancements

RF Features

Complete 2.4 GHz RF including PA, LNA



Bluetooth Low Energy Sensitivity:



125 Kbps: -104 dBm



500 Kbps: -100 dBm



1 Mbps: -98 dBm



2 Mbps: -96 dBm



Tx Output Power up to +6 dBm



Power efficient AGC



Integrated Tx/Rx switch for RF

Power Management

LDO regulators and DCDC converter



Always On (AON) block



Sleep Controller, supporting external 32 KHz clock



Multiple Power Domains

Package

Support for QFN packages

Benefits

Silicon ready design

Industry leading sensitivity

Low power consumption

Easy integration into an SoC

Applications

Internet of Things

Wearables

Earbuds and Hearing aid devices

Connected consumer products

Block Diagram of the Bluetooth Low Energy v5.2 IP in TSMC40LP