Body Bias Generator in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX
Only one clock signal is required for operation of the voltage generator. Output voltage is selected based on vout_prg<7:0> (non-binary) programming bits with 0.2V resolution from 0V to 2.4V. Thanks to use of level shifters in this IP, all input voltage levels are at core voltage (0.8V typ).
Features
- Programmable Output: 0V to 2.4V
- Single-Supply Core Voltage Operation
- Very Low Power Consumption
- Very Low Output Ripple/Noise
- Wide Operating Temperature: -40°C to 125°C
Block Diagram of the Body Bias Generator in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX
