The IPBBGPGF22 is a very low power consumption switched-capacitor programmable voltage generator in GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX process. The voltage generator is best fit for body biasing.

Only one clock signal is required for operation of the voltage generator. Output voltage is selected based on vout_prg<7:0> (non-binary) programming bits with 0.2V resolution from 0V to 2.4V. Thanks to use of level shifters in this IP, all input voltage levels are at core voltage (0.8V typ).



Features

Programmable Output: 0V to 2.4V

Single-Supply Core Voltage Operation

Very Low Power Consumption

Very Low Output Ripple/Noise

Wide Operating Temperature: -40°C to 125°C

Block Diagram of the Body Bias Generator in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX