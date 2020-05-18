The CL12832M8R2JM3QIP2500 is an ideal means to link Camera Modules or CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) to ISP (Imaging Signal Processer) and DSP. The CL12832M8R2JM3QIP2500 is designed to support data rate in excess of maximum 2.5Gbps utilizing SLVS-EC / MIPI D-PHY v-1.2/ CMOS 1.8V interface specification. The CL12832M8R2JM3QIP2500 can change Interface type to same PAD for changing mode.

Various process porting support available ( Please contact us. )

This IP is supported almost CMOS Image Sensor. Thus if when the customer want to use customer's LSI other system set, the customer don't need to change IP, because this IP can change Interface type to same PAD for changing mode pin.

The system customer can select from many CMOS image sensor for using out IP.

We are updating CMOS Image Sensor's modelnumber of verify operation for getting information from customer and ourself at all time.

If the customer need combo Link-layer, we can provide them and can support system.