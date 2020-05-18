Camera SLVS-EC/MIPI D-PHY/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/2.5G/166MHz 8-Lane
Features
- SLVS-EC ver.1.2 / MIPI D-PHY ver.1-2 compliant
- Supporting for four kind Differential Input Signals
- 1) SLVS-EC (Maximum 2.4Gbps)
- 2) MIPI D-PHY (Maximum 2.5Gbps)
- 3) CMOS 1.8V (Maximum 166MHz)
- Xtal Input Clock Frequency Selectable 24MHz / 37.125MHz / 54MHz / 72MHz
- Maximum Input Clock Frequency ~1.25GHz
- Maximum Input Data Transfer Rate ~2.5Gbps
- Maximum Output Clock Frequency ~312.5MHz
- Power Supply : Vcc=1.8V (IO and Analog) Vdd=0.9 V (Inside Core)
- Maximum Lane Number : 8-Lane
- 10-bit/Lane Parallel Outputs (SLVS-EC)
- 8-bit/Lane Parallel Outputs (MIPI D-PHY)
- Including Power Down Mode
- Including "Hi-Z" Detect Circuit for SLVS-EC
- TSMC 28nm HPC Process 1P10M5X2R (Using of Standard Vth Transistor)
- Poly Direction: South-North
- Various process porting support available ( Please contact us. )
- Supporting Link-layer: CD12832IP soft macro
Benefits
- This IP is supported almost CMOS Image Sensor. Thus if when the customer want to use customer's LSI other system set, the customer don't need to change IP, because this IP can change Interface type to same PAD for changing mode pin.
- The system customer can select from many CMOS image sensor for using out IP.
- We are updating CMOS Image Sensor's modelnumber of verify operation for getting information from customer and ourself at all time.
- If the customer need combo Link-layer, we can provide them and can support system.
- We are provided CIS and TX Verilog Model. Thus the customer can confirm function by verilog simulation status.
Deliverables
- Verilog Model (verilog / vcs)
- .db file / .lib(Option) file
- symbol / LVS netlist / Hspice netlist(Option)
- LEF, layer map file, layout technology file
- Layout Verification Report (DRC & LVS), Command file
- Datasheet (This file) /Application Note (Usage connection CIS)
- Packaging and Layout Guideline / PCB Guideline
- Static Delay Analysis (STA) Guideline
- Testing Guideline (Option)
- TX Verilog Model and Test Vector(Option)
- CMOS Image Sensor Verilog Models(Option)
- Combo Link Layer IP(CD12832IP) and FPGA Board(Option)
Applications
- Camera Application
- Security Camera
- Mobile-Phone Camera
- DSC(Digital Still Camera)
- Medical Camera
- SLR
- 3D Camera
- Camcorder
- ISP(Image Signal Processer)
View Camera SLVS-EC/MIPI D-PHY/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/2.5G/166MHz 8-Lane full description to...
- see the entire Camera SLVS-EC/MIPI D-PHY/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/2.5G/166MHz 8-Lane datasheet
- get in contact with Camera SLVS-EC/MIPI D-PHY/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/2.5G/166MHz 8-Lane Supplier
SLVS IP
- Camera SLVS-EC v.2.0 5.0Gbps / MIPI D-PHY v2-1 4.5Gbps combo Receiver 4-Lane
- Camera SLVS-EC/MIPI D-PHY/sub-LVDS/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/2.5G/800Mbps/166MHz 8-Lane
- SLVS-MI Transmitter 4-Lane 2.5Gbps
- SLVS-MI/MIPI-DPHY Transmitter 4-Lane 2500Mbps
- Camera SLVS-EC/sub-LVDS/CMOS1.8 combo Receiver 2.4G/800Mbps/166MHz 8-Lane
- Curious Multi-PHY RX Link Controller