CAN XL provides a superior solution for data rates up to 10Mbit/s by maintaining the advantages of the CAN protocol like collision-resolution by non-destructive arbitration.



With respect to the bitrate, CAN XL fills the gap between CAN FD and 100BASE-T1 (Ethernet).



Status



The specification of the CAN XL protocol and physical layer is done by the CiA Special Interest Group CAN XL in the CiA610 document series.



The CiA CAN XL specification started in December 2018 with the goal to have a technically stable CAN XL specification for OSI layer 2 (known as CAN XL protocol) until end of 2020. As second step, the ISO standardization will be started. In addition, many other CAN related standards will be updated simultaneously to support CAN XL. Examples are the CAN Conformance Test according to ISO16845 and the physical layer.

