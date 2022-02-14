Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition
Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability
View Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability full description to...
- see the entire Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability datasheet
- get in contact with Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability Supplier
Block Diagram of the Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability
Audio IP
- Turnkey TWS Bluetooth Audio platform
- Modern, high performance Audio DSP, optimized for far-field noise reduction and Artificial Intelligence speech recognition
- Audio I2S-TDM Transceiver
- High performance, energy efficient 3-issue, quad-mac superscalar DSP core for HD Audio applications based on fourth generation ZSP architecture
- Multifunctional DSP Architecture for High-Performance, Low-Power Audio/Voice/Sensing and Wireless Communication Applications
- Modern Audio DSP, designed for battery operated, high-performance, audio and voice applications