

The S3REGC5018T12FFC is a capless regulator circuit which has been designed to provide 1.8V with a load current of up to 65mA. The output voltage is programmable.



The S3REGC5018T12FFC features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g. pipeline ADCs. The S3REGC5018T12FFC uses 1.8V thick oxide devices from a standard 12nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and capacitances.



As no external capacitor is needed, the S3REGC5018T12FFC capless regulator can provide savings in terms of package pins and discrete capacitors, allowing reduced BOM costs and higher system reliability. It can be particularly useful if the IC design is pad limited. The S3REGC5018T12FFC is readily portable to any similar manufacturing process or can be customised for specific customer requirements.

Features

12nm TSMC FFC Process, 7 Metals Used

2.0V Input Voltage

1.8V 3.5% Output Voltage

65mA Load Current

200mV Drop Out Voltage for Load Current of 50mA

Low Area

Low Ground Current:

Low Leakage Via Pass Device.

Programmable Output Voltage

Power Down Mode

Benefits

Low External BoM cost.

Particularly useful if the IC design is pad limited.

Deliverables

Datasheet**

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

Applications

General Purpose Voltage Regulators

Block Diagram of the Capless Low Drop 65mA Regulator - TSMC 12nm FFC