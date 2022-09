The IPrium-CCSDS-SCCC-Modulator-Encoder IP Core implements the CCSDS modulation standard 131.2-B. The IP Core is a complete digital QPSK, 8-PSK, 16-APSK, 32-APSK and 64-APSK modulator with an integrated Serially Concatenated Convolutional turbo encoder (Turbo SCCC), optimized for high-capacity satellite systems.