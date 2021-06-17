Chacha20-Poly1305 is a symmetric authenticated cipher with associated data (AEAD). It requires a 256 bit secret key and a unique per-operation value called a nonce, a number used once. As well as performing encryption or decryption, the cipher produces a 16 byte message authentication code (MAC) tag that can be used to validate the protected data.



This cipher was introduced as an alternative to AES-GCM and has gained much traction in the industry, particularly in resource-constrained environments. For example, it is now widely used to secure TLS sessions in Android devices.



The Cerberus Chacha20-Poly1305 accelerator is a configurable hardware IP core capable of delivering high speed AEAD performance. The engine is provided as an AXI stream accelerator and can be driven entirely via a DMA engine and linked list using the AXI stream control and status interfaces. Alternatively, control may be managed through a traditional register interface such as an AXI4L slave port.



In addition to Chacha20-Poly1305, XChaCha20-Poly1305 is also supported, which better supports the use-case where the nonce is a randomly generated value.



The engine is capable of directly processing payloads that include associated data headers without CPU intervention, and ultra-high speeds are possible using advanced configurations that exploit parallel computation.