Chacha20-Poly1305 Accelerator
This cipher was introduced as an alternative to AES-GCM and has gained much traction in the industry, particularly in resource-constrained environments. For example, it is now widely used to secure TLS sessions in Android devices.
The Cerberus Chacha20-Poly1305 accelerator is a configurable hardware IP core capable of delivering high speed AEAD performance. The engine is provided as an AXI stream accelerator and can be driven entirely via a DMA engine and linked list using the AXI stream control and status interfaces. Alternatively, control may be managed through a traditional register interface such as an AXI4L slave port.
In addition to Chacha20-Poly1305, XChaCha20-Poly1305 is also supported, which better supports the use-case where the nonce is a randomly generated value.
The engine is capable of directly processing payloads that include associated data headers without CPU intervention, and ultra-high speeds are possible using advanced configurations that exploit parallel computation.
View Chacha20-Poly1305 Accelerator full description to...
- see the entire Chacha20-Poly1305 Accelerator datasheet
- get in contact with Chacha20-Poly1305 Accelerator Supplier
Block Diagram of the Chacha20-Poly1305 Accelerator IP Core
Chacha20 Poly1305 Cryptographic Accelerator IP
- Rambus DPA Resistant Cryptographic Accelerator Core ChaCha20 – Fast
- Rambus DPA Resistant Cryptographic Accelerator Core ChaCha20 – Small
- Combined ChaCha20 and Poly1305 core with AHB interface
- Poly1305 core with AHB interface
- ChaCha20 stream cipher core with AHB interface
- Rambus Multi-Protocol Engine with Classifier, Look-Aside, 5-10 Gbps