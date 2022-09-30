SGC40100_01_GF_22FDSOI is a fast response Charge Pump (CP) buck regulator. Making use of advanced control techniques, it offers soft start-up, instantaneous over-current protection, ultra-fast load transient response and low ripple. Additionally, it provides an innovative Ludicrous Ultra Low Power Mode that guarantees a reduction to virtually “0” quiescent. Designed for SoC integration, the regulator operates with just one 1μF flying capacitor, without requiring any output coils. Additionally, it is stable with any type of output capacitor. Designed to achieve 4% overall accuracy (over Load / Line / Temp), it is specified from TJ = -40°C to +125°C