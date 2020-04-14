CMOS Image Sensor Single Slope Type Column A-D Converter 12/10bit
Since the column (column) type AD converter is operated in parallel, the reading speed of the CMOS sensor can be increased.
Features
- Internal Clock Rate: 768MHz
- A-D Type: Single Slope Type
- A-D Resolution: 12 / 10bit
- A-D Conversion Time: 10bit: 7usec/Column , 12bit: 9usec/Column
- Power Consumption: 11uW
- Column Pitch: 2.2um
- Noise Reduction
- PGA Gain
- Analog 2.8V / Digital 1.2V Power Supply
- UMC 55nm CIS Process 1P-5M-1T 1.2v (Rvt) / 3.3v Transistor
Benefits
- We are IP design professional engineering company, so we can provide the high quality and good performance solution.
- This IP is used in CIS(CMOS Image Sensor) LSI.
- We are making the original IP to meet customer specification by having our own IP data base resource.
- So, we can make Custom-IP or Custom-CIS from using this IP.
- In addition, we can add our Interface IP(MIPI-DPHY,sub-LVDS,etc).
- Our business is very flexibility IP license model, and then we have a lot of license to many sensor companies.
- Our products can contribute to your business.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- GDSII data
- SPICE netlist for LVS
- Timing models
- LEF file
- Verilog model
- Final simulation result
- Layout layer map file
- LVS and DRC log files
- Guideline
- options:
- 1) Circuits data
- 2) Simulation enviloment files
- 3) IBIS or Hspice netlist file
Applications
- Camera Application
- Security Camera
- Mobile-Phone Camera
- DSC(Digital Still Camera)
- Medical Camera
- SLR
- 3D Camera
- Camcorder
- ISP(Image Signal Processer)
