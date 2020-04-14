CI00301IM2AIP is a single-slope column (column) type AD converter which is suitable for increasing the reading speed of CMOS sensor.

Since the column (column) type AD converter is operated in parallel, the reading speed of the CMOS sensor can be increased.



We are IP design professional engineering company, so we can provide the high quality and good performance solution.

This IP is used in CIS(CMOS Image Sensor) LSI.

We are making the original IP to meet customer specification by having our own IP data base resource.

So, we can make Custom-IP or Custom-CIS from using this IP.

In addition, we can add our Interface IP(MIPI-DPHY,sub-LVDS,etc).

Our business is very flexibility IP license model, and then we have a lot of license to many sensor companies.