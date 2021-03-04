NEW VIDEO CODEC THAT WILL SHAPE THE FUTURE OF AV OVER IP DISTRIBUTION OVER 1GbE!



The Professional Audio/Video market moves rapidly to IP. The majority of the codecs developed for the ProAV industry, are focused on optimizing the video content (such as JPEG 2000). However, it has shown that they cannot preserve a high quality on complex graphical content needed for the main Pro-AV use case: 4K60 over 1GbE.



This is why we have developed the Colibri codec, to fill this gap. It is optimized to encode perfectly any graphical content while preserving a visually lossless quality for video/moving images.



Colibri combines numerous advantages into a single video codec, including:





100% IMAGE QUALITY

For complex graphical content, Colibri delivers crystal clear quality over 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb and 10Gb ethernet cable.



MULTIVIEW

Offers a unique lightweight solution to build a multiview application with many video channels (as many simultaneous streams you need).



ZERO LATENCY

The latency is invisible to the human eye, with 24 lines of video, which corresponds to 180 us in 4K60fps.



LOW COMPLEXITY

It is a very lightweight codec, with low logic size and DDR bandwidth, which is ideal for applications which demand low power.



REGION OF INTEREST (ACTIVITY ZONE) PROCESSING

With ROI coding, only the useful slices determined by the user are encoded. This allows saving power and bandwidth.





In addition to the Colibri video codec, Silex Insight also offers a add-on option of a 4K60fps AV over IP transmitter and receiver solution, called VIPER. It is perfectly suited for the Colibri video codec, supporting multiview and zero latency audio/video over IP. It features high resolutions up to 4K/UHD over 1Gb, 2.5Gb or 10Gb Ethernet cable and is available for shipping now. For more information: https://www.silexinsight.com/viper/



