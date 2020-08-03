Color Enhancement (CLREN) IP
Features
- Configurable Maximum Display Resolution
- FHD/QHD
- 2 BUS / 4 BUS of Interface
- 10 bit of Bit Processing
- 12 Region Color Control
- △ S, △ H, △ L Control at Each Region
- Hue Adjustable Range
- Max 240 °, Min 0.177°
- Saturation/Luminance
- Max gain x 15.99
- Global/Local Control
- Optimized for Power Saving
-
Benefits
- RGB->RGB
- No Color Space Conversion
- No Color Truncation Effect
- Small Gate Size
- Easy to Tune
- Small Calculation Error
- Power Saving
Deliverables
- IP Specification
- Encrypted RTL Source Code IP Core
- Comprehensive Integration Guide
- Technical Support and Maintenance Updates
Block Diagram of the Color Enhancement (CLREN) IP IP Core
