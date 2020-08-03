BTREE's Color Enhancement IP modifies or emphasizes color by controlling Saturation/Luminance/Hue. BTREE's Color Enhancement can only adjust the color & brightness of the specific area that user wants. Therefore, no change in other regions due to color adjustment of each area.

Features

Configurable Maximum Display Resolution

FHD/QHD

2 BUS / 4 BUS of Interface

10 bit of Bit Processing

12 Region Color Control

△ S, △ H, △ L Control at Each Region

Hue Adjustable Range

Max 240 °, Min 0.177°

Saturation/Luminance

Max gain x 15.99

Global/Local Control

Optimized for Power Saving



Benefits

RGB->RGB

No Color Space Conversion

No Color Truncation Effect

Small Gate Size

Easy to Tune

Small Calculation Error

Power Saving

Deliverables

IP Specification

Encrypted RTL Source Code IP Core

Comprehensive Integration Guide

Technical Support and Maintenance Updates

Block Diagram of the Color Enhancement (CLREN) IP IP Core