Compact LossLess Encoder/Decoder RTL Core
Features
- Complete lossless compression
- Compact and high speed processing
- The compression algorithm of TMC reduces the internal memory capacity and logic gate count
- High speed compression & decompression
- Low latency
- Ultra-low latency achieved by optimizing the encoding algorithm
- Pursuing good integration
- Easy implementation without changing the image data path of existing systems
- Support for high resolution
- Flexible support for parallel processing with high resolution
- Reliable quality and results
- Lossless IP has been adopted as DSC RAW compression format for many years
Benefits
- Compression format
- TMC original
- Compression and decompression capability
- Minimum 1 sample/clock, performance can be improved by parallel processing
- Image size
- Minimum width:32samples and height:8samples, maximum size is variable on request (The maximum image size is width:65K and height:65K for ASIC products)
- Image formats
- RGB / YUV4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 / Monochrome (We also support pixel interleaving / component separation and other customer-specific image formats)
- Image bit depth
- 8bit to 16bit
- Image data, compressed data interface
- Simple interface with enable and data
View Compact LossLess Encoder/Decoder RTL Core full description to...
- see the entire Compact LossLess Encoder/Decoder RTL Core datasheet
- get in contact with Compact LossLess Encoder/Decoder RTL Core Supplier