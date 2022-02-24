Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N3
Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers
The core includes optional L1 data and instruction caches, optional instruction and data TCM, optional 8 or 16 PMP regions, an interrupt controller and RISC-V Debug module optionally with PC trace.
Like with all Codasip RISC-V cores, it is possible to create custom instructions using Codasip Studio to extend the L10 and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits.
Block Diagram of the Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers
