The L11 is a small, efficient 32-bit embedded RISC-V processor aimed at embedded systems with more modest processing requirements. The core has a 3-stage pipeline and with 16 general purpose registers.

The core includes optional L1 data and instruction caches, optional instruction and data TCM, optional 8 or 16 PMP regions, an interrupt controller and RISC-V Debug module optionally with PC trace.

Like with all Codasip RISC-V cores, it is possible to create custom instructions using Codasip Studio to extend the L10 and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits.



