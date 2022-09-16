As the wireless telecommunication industry evolves to become open, virtualized and disaggregated, there is an increased need for interoperable solutions to cater to the expanding ecosystem.



Constellations of 5G satellites can play a vital role in completing the technology and connectivity ecosystem needed for automation and IoT adoption, and are being used to address critical connectivity challenges, such as data speed and coverage limitations for several important applications such as remote sensing, video surveillance, UAVs and drones, geo-positioning, backhaul solutions, and general data connectivity.



* AccelerComm™ LEOphy is an optimized Split 6 RU High PHY implementation that can be integrated with a Low PHY to provide a complete in-line 5G NR L1.

* The reference system has been tested for conformance on a 3rd party development board and partner low phy with the L1 protocol stack executing software on embedded arm cores and performance critical accelerator blocks provided in rtl.

* The power-efficient LEOphy solution has been optimized to deliver maximum flexibility and reliability to enable more efficient 5G satellite communications, boasting the lowest error rates while also consuming less power than competing products.



As a result it ensures a high-reliability link without having to resort to higher coding rates and low modulation schemes, thereby maximizing spectral efficiency, particularly important in satellites where channel capacity is highly constrained, compared to terrestrial networks.