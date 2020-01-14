The S3ADS230M10BT40LP is a 10 / 8 bit configurable High-Speed SAR ADC IP. This ADC, in 8-bit mode sampling at 230MS/s, features an excellent dynamic performance including -50.0dB THD, 47.6dB SNR and 7.3-bit ENOB.



This high-end performance, including the Bandgap and Reference Buffer, is obtained with a compact die area.



The S3ADS230M10BT40LP can be cost-effectively ported

across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

TSMC 40nm LP (Low Power Process)

1.1V and 1.8V Supplies

10 / 8 bit Configurable High-Speed SAR ADC

230MS/s (8-bit Mode) or 27MS/s (10-bit Mode) Sampling Rates

Internal Bandgap and Voltage References Buffers Included

No External Accurate Reference required



No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Dynamic Performance (8-bit Mode):

50.0dB SFDR



-50.0dB THD



47.6dB SNR



45.6dB SNDR



7.3-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Power-Down and Standby Modes

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Video Communications

DVB

Home Network

Imaging

Block Diagram of the Configurable 8-bit 230MS/s or 10-Bit 27MS/s SAR ADC