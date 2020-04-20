CLICK - The universal solution of power gating for the whole SoC
Controller IP for CXL 2.0
Features
- CXL layer
- Supports the CXL 2.0 specification
- Implements the CXL.io, CXL.mem, and CXL.cache protocols
- Supports all 3 defined CXL device types
- Supports the PCI Express 5.0 base specification revision 1.0
- Supports the PIPE 5.x specification with 8-, 16-, 32-, 64-, and 128-bit configurable PIPE interface width
- Supports CXL device configurations
- Supports operation at x16, x8, x4, x2, x1
- Supports up to 64 Physical Functions (PF), 512 Virtual Functions (VF)
- Supports PCI Express Advanced Error Reporting (AER)
- Supports optional ECNs
- Supports Port Bifurcation
- User Interface layer
- PLDA native 256/512-bit transmit/receive low-latency interface for CXL.io traffic
- Intel-defined CXL-cache/mem Protocol Interface (CPI) for CXL.mem and CXL.cache traffic
- User-selectable Transaction/Application Layer clock frequency (CXL.io)
- Dedicated sideband interface for Reliability, Availability and Serviceability (RAS) features
Benefits
- Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256-, 512- bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput
- Dynamically adjustable application layer frequency down to 8Mhz for increased power savings
- Optional MSI/MSI-X register remapping to memory for reduced gate count when SR-IOV is implemented
- Configurable pipelining enables full speed operation on Intel and Xilinx FPGA, full support for production FPGA designs (when supported)
- Ultra-low Transmit and Receive latency
- Smart buffer management on receive side (Rx Stream) allows implementation of custom credit management schemes in the application logic
- Merged Replay and Transmit buffer enables lower memory footprint
- Optional Transaction Layer bypass allows for customer specific transaction layer and application layer
- Optional QuickBoot mode allows for up to 4x faster link training, cutting system-level simulation time by 20%
- PCI Express and CXL are complex protocols, and customers may not always have the expertise, the resources, or the time required to meet their development schedule. Our Advanced Design Integration (ADI) team helps customers shorten their development cycle by proposing expert services in the following areas:
- Integration of commercial and proprietary PCIe PHY IP
- Development and validation of custom PCIe PCS layer
- Customization of the Controller IP to add customer-specific features
- Generation of custom reference designs
- Generation of custom verification environments
Deliverables
- IP files:
- Verilog RTL source code
- Libraries for functional simulation
- Configuration assistant GUI (Wizard)
- Verification Environment
- Documentation
- Reference Design:
- Synthesizable Verilog RTL source code
- Simulation environment and test scripts
- Synthesis project & constraint files
Block Diagram of the Controller IP for CXL 2.0 IP Core
