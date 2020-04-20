XpressLINK™ is a parameterizable Compute Express Link (CXL) controller Soft IP designed for ASIC and FPGA implementation. The XpressLINK Controller IP leverages PLDA's silicon proven XpressRICH Controller for PCIe 5.0 architecture for the CXL.io path, and adds the CXL.cache and CXL.mem paths specific to CXL. XpressLINK exposes PLDA native Tx/Rx user interface for CXL.io traffic as well as an Intel CXL-cache/mem Protocol Interface (CPI) for CXL.mem and CXL.cache traffic. XpressLINK also complies with the Intel PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification version 5.x. The provided Graphical User Interface (GUI) Wizard allows designers to tailor the IP to their exact requirements, by enabling, disabling, and adjusting a vast array of parameters, including CXL device type, PIPE interface configuration, buffer sizes and latency, low power support, SR-IOV parameters, etc. for optimal throughput, latency, size and power. XpressLINK is extensively verified using commercial as well as homegrown VIP and testsuites, and has been integrated with a number of PCIe 5.0 PHY IP.

Features

CXL layer

Supports the CXL 2.0 specification



Implements the CXL.io, CXL.mem, and CXL.cache protocols



Supports all 3 defined CXL device types



Supports the PCI Express 5.0 base specification revision 1.0



Supports the PIPE 5.x specification with 8-, 16-, 32-, 64-, and 128-bit configurable PIPE interface width



Supports CXL device configurations



Supports operation at x16, x8, x4, x2, x1



Supports up to 64 Physical Functions (PF), 512 Virtual Functions (VF)



Supports PCI Express Advanced Error Reporting (AER)



Supports optional ECNs



Supports Port Bifurcation

User Interface layer

PLDA native 256/512-bit transmit/receive low-latency interface for CXL.io traffic



Intel-defined CXL-cache/mem Protocol Interface (CPI) for CXL.mem and CXL.cache traffic



User-selectable Transaction/Application Layer clock frequency (CXL.io)



Dedicated sideband interface for Reliability, Availability and Serviceability (RAS) features

Benefits

Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256-, 512- bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput

Dynamically adjustable application layer frequency down to 8Mhz for increased power savings

Optional MSI/MSI-X register remapping to memory for reduced gate count when SR-IOV is implemented

Configurable pipelining enables full speed operation on Intel and Xilinx FPGA, full support for production FPGA designs (when supported)

Ultra-low Transmit and Receive latency

Smart buffer management on receive side (Rx Stream) allows implementation of custom credit management schemes in the application logic

Merged Replay and Transmit buffer enables lower memory footprint

Optional Transaction Layer bypass allows for customer specific transaction layer and application layer

Optional QuickBoot mode allows for up to 4x faster link training, cutting system-level simulation time by 20%



PCI Express and CXL are complex protocols, and customers may not always have the expertise, the resources, or the time required to meet their development schedule. Our Advanced Design Integration (ADI) team helps customers shorten their development cycle by proposing expert services in the following areas:



Integration of commercial and proprietary PCIe PHY IP

Development and validation of custom PCIe PCS layer

Customization of the Controller IP to add customer-specific features

Generation of custom reference designs

Generation of custom verification environments

Deliverables

IP files​:

Verilog RTL source code

Libraries for functional simulation

Configuration assistant GUI (Wizard)

Verification Environment

Documentation

Reference Design:

Synthesizable Verilog RTL source code

Simulation environment and test scripts

Synthesis project & constraint files

Block Diagram of the Controller IP for CXL 2.0 IP Core