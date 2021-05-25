Controller IP for PCIe 6.0, Supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Switch Port Configurations with Native User Interface
The PCIe 6.0 architecture will be essential for SoC designers creating next generation chips that require the movement of large amounts of data within systems, including applications like HPC/Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Enterprise Storage & Networking, and Automotive. As a proven leader in PCIe controller design, PLDA ensures that our IP provides our customers high performance, ease-of-integration and first-pass silicon success.
Block Diagram of the Controller IP for PCIe 6.0, Supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Switch Port Configurations with Native User Interface
PCIe 6.0 IP
