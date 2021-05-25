XpressRICH™ Controller IP for PCIe® 6.0 is a configurable and scalable PCIe controller Soft IP designed for ASIC implementation. The XpressRICH Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 supports the PCIe® 6.0 specification, including 64GT/s data rates, PAM4, FLIT mode, and L0p power state, as well as version 6.x of the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification. Backwards compatible to the PCIe 5.0, 4.0, and 3.1/3.0 specifications, XpressRICH for PCIe 6.0 exposes a highly efficient transmit (Tx) and receive (Rx) interface with configurable bus widths. Designed to satisfy a multitude of customer and industry use cases, the IP can be configured to support endpoint, root port, switch port, and dual-mode topologies, allowing for a variety of use models. The provided Graphical User Interface (GUI) Wizard allows designers to tailor the IP to their exact requirements, by enabling, disabling, and adjusting a vast array of parameters.



The PCIe 6.0 architecture will be essential for SoC designers creating next generation chips that require the movement of large amounts of data within systems, including applications like HPC/Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Enterprise Storage & Networking, and Automotive. As a proven leader in PCIe controller design, PLDA ensures that our IP provides our customers high performance, ease-of-integration and first-pass silicon success.



