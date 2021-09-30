BlueWiz is Mindtree’s Dual Mode Bluetooth Semiconductor IP, which supports v5.2 Bluetooth specification. Mindtree has invested over 500 person-years in Bluetooth technology since 2000. We have implemented several Bluetooth specifications and certified them (Bluetooth SIG - search for Mindtree).



As an IP provider, Mindtree is one of the few companies that is committed to Bluetooth technology. The BlueWiz IP comprises the following modules.



• Dual Mode Baseband

• Digital Modem

• Stack and Profiles