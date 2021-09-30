Controller, Modem, Software Stack and Profiles for Dual Mode Bluetooth v5.2 and v5.3
As an IP provider, Mindtree is one of the few companies that is committed to Bluetooth technology. The BlueWiz IP comprises the following modules.
• Dual Mode Baseband
• Digital Modem
• Stack and Profiles
Dual Mode Bluetooth IP
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 dual mode Baseband Controller
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.3 dual mode Baseband Controller
- Bluetooth Dual Mode RF Transceiver
- v5.2 Dual Mode Software Stack and Profiles for Classic Bluetooth and Bluetooth low energy
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode Radio (with modem)
- RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 dual mode Baseband Controller