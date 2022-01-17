Comcores IP-core is a silicon agnostic implementation of the CPRI 7.0 standard targeting any ASIC, FPGA or ASSP technologies. With its extreme flexibility, high performance and reduced logic consumption, the CPRI IP core is the perfect match whether the application is REC (Radio Equipment Controller) or RE (Radio Equipment). It is designed to meet the requirements of Radio systems, base band systems, C-RAN switches, Digital Front-End (DFE) processors or advanced test systems. The core can be dynamically configured to handle wireless multi-mode radio systems implementing deterministic latency features and high-performance throughputs required by LTE-A and 5G radio base stations.