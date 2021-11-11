The Orion IPL8141TX IP Core is a member of Tera-Pass’ product line for the optical infrastructure required to support cellular traffic. Orion IPL8141TX IP Cores are optimized for Mobile Front-Haul (MFH) networks.



Orion IPL8141TX OTN processors implement the ITU-T SG15 Q.11 multiplexing method for the transport of CPRI signals over OTN bearers. This scheme optimizes the transport of CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface) signals between RRH (Remote Radio Head) and centralized BBU (Base Band Unit) sites. The IPL8141TX includes optional Forward Error Correction (FEC) and supports CPRI signals Option 7, 8 and 9.



Tera-Pass’ Orion IPL8141TX Processors have been optimized for the effective transport of CPRI signals over fiber networks between RRH and BBU sites. An Orion IPL8141TX OTN processor maps 4 CPRI-7/8/9 signals into 4 OPU2r containers that are transported over either 12.6Gbps OTU2r or 11.8Gbps OTU2r No FEC signals.



