CryoCMOS IP to Unlock Quantum Computing
We are uniquely positioned to solve two of the key challenges to developing CryoCMOS. Currently, the standard industrial operating temperature range for most commercial CMOS process technologies is from -40°C to 125°C and this is reflected in the transistor SPICE models supplied by silicon foundries. By working closely with both industry partners and foundries, we plan to design and characterise silicon IP capable of operation down to 4°K.
The second challenge is to ensure that the control electronics dissipates as little heat as possible so as to minimise the thermal load on the cryostat. Hence it is critical that, as far as is possible, low power design techniques are deployed.
We are experts in reducing the power consumption of CMOS; our design methodologies have already demonstrated up to 50% dynamic power reduction in embedded memory IP. By deploying these techniques in the design of CryoCMOS, we aim to minimise the excess heat generated thereby easing the scalability challenges for large Quantum Computers. We already have silicon-proven, ultra-low power, embedded memory IP that we will customise for this cryogenic application and will be launched as our CryoMem™ range. Using the knowledge gained from the development of CryoMem, we plan to create a range of IP tailored for the development of complete QC control electronics in CryoCMOS. The company will offer a complete portfolio of this CryoIP for licensing by companies wishing to develop Cryogenic control ASICs.
This new CryoIP library will help unlock the potential of QC by accelerating the development of cost effective, cryogenic control ASICs for the hundreds of QC companies out there competing to deliver competitive Quantum Computer solutions
