The Cryptographic Coprocessor (or CryptoSoc Accelerator) is a hardware IP core platform that accelerates cryptographic operations in System-on-Chip (SoC) environment on FPGA (Altera SoC, Xilinx Zynq) and ASIC.



Symmetric operations are offloaded very efficiently as it has a built-in scatter/gather DMA. The coprocessor can be used to accelerate/offload IPsec, VPN, TLS/SSL, disk encryption, or any custom application requiring cryptography algorithms.



Silex Insight offer in total 3 Crypto Coprocessors variants to accommodate the different market needs; all of them offer full security features, and the same crypto engines can be included:



• Compact (BA457): Specifically designed for devices with strict power and area constraints.



• Standard (BA450): Integrates desired cryptographic IP cores additional interfacing, DMA and software layers.



• Premium (BA456): Builds on top of standard features to support isolated hardware key generation.



Features

Scalable architecture and crypto engines for optimal performance/resource usage

Configurable for perfect application fit

100% CPU offload with low latency and high throughput

Optional DPA countermeasures for AES, PK and SM4

Can use keys (from PUF or others) not visible by CPU

Full software/driver support

mbedTLS integration



OpenSSL support



Linux drivers (Crypto API integration)

Easy integration

AHB/AXI interfaces

FIPS 140-2 validated:CAVP #C742

Low power

Hidden asymmetric keys (attestation)

Hardware key generation (hidden from CPU)

Protection against fault-injections

Benefits

The coprocessor platform integrates your desired selection of our cryptographic IP cores (including our TRNG solutions), additional interfacing, DMA and software layers providing a complete solution.

The following cryptographic engines can be selected to be integrated:

Public Key Cryptography (RSA, ECC, ECDSA, ECDH, SM2, SM9 …)

Random Number Generator (compliant with NIST-800-90A/B/C)

AES (CTR, CCM, CMAC, GCM/GMAC, XTS, ECB, CBC,…)

Random Number Generator (non-deterministic and deterministic)

Hash: SHA-1/SHA-2/SM3/HMAC, SHA-3

Chacha20-poly1305

SM4

ARIA

3GPP security (ZUC, KASMI, SNOW_3G)

DES and 3-DES (Ideal for legacy)

Deliverables

Netlist or RTL

SW drivers (Linux) & OpenSSL Scripts for implementations

Self-checking RTL test-bench based on FIPS vectors

Documentation

Applications

Secure Communication (TLS, IPSec, BLE, Zigbee, others…)

Secure boot support

Secure storage

Key generation

Block Diagram of the Crypto Coprocessor (Premium) IP Core