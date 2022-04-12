Switching regulator, inductor-based, PWM mode, high efficiency
Cryptography Accelerator
Developed to protect electronic devices against attacks with quantum computer, by using post-quantum standards recommended by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for secure end-to-end encryption.
- Tunable AES (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
- Tunable DES - Triple DES (ECB, CBC, CTR) accelerator - optional SCA protection
- Tunable HMAC accelerator - compliant with all hash functions (SHA1, SHA2, SM3, SHA3) - optional SCA protection
- Tunable Hash (SHA1-SHA2) accelerator
- Tunable Hash (SHA3) accelerator
- Tunable SM3 accelerator