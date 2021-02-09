The CC-301IP is a variable Frequency, Regulated High Capacity Charge Pump which can be utilized as a supply booster (single stage +5% to +20%) of a given Supply voltage for on-chip component (op amp, ADC, DAC, Comparator, etc) headroom extension, enhancing the rail to rail performance of on chip components. The CC-301IP Charge Pump range can be extended to create a +40V to +100V on chip generated High Voltage supply for MEMS or Haptic Circuits. The CC-301IP features an on-board VCO for Charge Pump output load adjustability and enhanced Boost Phase performance and contains an on-board regulator for Charge Pump Voltage output adjustment and regulation to +-1% of the set output voltage target.

The CC-301IP can be customized per customer requirements, fitting into any foundry manufacturing node.