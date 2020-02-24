Highly Configurable, Technology Independent, System Validated.

Mobiveil's COMPEX controller is a highly configurable design targeted for high speed low latency CPU interconnect that enables a high speed, efficient performance between the CXL compliant CPU and platform enhancements and work load accelerators.



COMPEX is part of Mobiveil's CXL family of IP solutions which includes supports for Device only (COMPEX-DEV), Host only (COMPEX-HOST) and Dual Mode (COMPEX-DM) designs



The controllers simple configurable and layered architecture is independent of application logic, PHY designs, Implementation tools and target process

Features

Compliant with CXL Specification version 1.1 and PCIe Base Specification 5.0 (32 Gbps per lane)

Complaint with PIPE 5.x interface

Supports X16, X8, X4, X2 and X1 lane widths

Supports 512, 256 and 128 Data path widths

Supports PCI Express Alternate Protocol

Supports Dual Mode of operation (Host and Device)

Supports CXL.io, CXL.cache, and CXL.mem protocols

Supports Type1, Type 2 and Type 3 CXL device types

Supports all requests and Response type packets for CXL.io, CXL.cache and CXL.mem protocols

Independent packet oriented User Interface for each protocol (CXL.io, CXL.cache and CXL.mem protocols)

Supports viral CXL containment feature

Supports SR-IOV. ATS, FLR and AER for CXL.io

Completely handles ordering rules for CXL.io, CXL.cache and CXL.mem in TX and RX directions

Implements flow control logic in both directions

Supports high;y efficient flit-packing algorithm on TX path

Supports Data poisoning

Benefits

The controller architecture is carefully tailored to optimize link utilization, latency, reliability, power consumption and silicon foot print

Technology independent- Available for ASIC, FPGA and Structured ASIC

Easy integration to an SOC

Fully verified with 3rd party VIP



Deliverables

Data sheet

RTL/Encrypted RTL

Test bench/environment

Test cases

FPGA Prototype

Applications