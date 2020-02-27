CXL Host Device Dual mode controllers
Features
- Compliant to CXL spec V1.1.
- Compliant to PCIE spec 5.0.
- Compliant to AXI 5.0.
- Configurable AXI master(512bit), AXI slave(512bit). PIPE/FLEX bus 64b/32b.
- Configurable to work as standalone PCIE DM/CXL DM. Configured as PCIE RP/PCIE EP/CXL RP/CXL EP. Native PCIE support.
- CXL mode / PCIE mode.
- Static config of PCIE vs CXL.
- Rate 8/16/32 GT/s in CXL mode and 2.5/5/8/32 in PCIE mode. Configurable X16, X8, X4, X2, X1.
- Single protocol selector.
- Configurable multiprotocol of CXL.io/CXL.cache/CXL.mem. Type 1/2/3 CXL devices supported.
- Host Bias / Device Bias supported.
- PCIE Power management using VDM.
- Configurable credits with granularity of 128 bits. Configurable VCs.
- ATS support for type1, type2 devices.
- AER support.
- Data poisoning.
- Memory request to limited region through IO.
- Deferrable writes support.
- Viral info support.
- Alternate protocol negotiation.
- Round robin / Weighted arbitration support in DL TX.
Benefits
- Easy to integrate
- Efficient architecture
- Good timing met in ASIC and FPGA
Deliverables
- Digital IP code in verilog
- UVM VIP
- Hardware validation platform FPGA
