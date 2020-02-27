Primesoc's CXL IP supports dual mode of Host and device , integrated with PCIE Gen5 and well tested.

Features

Compliant to CXL spec V1.1.

Compliant to PCIE spec 5.0.

Compliant to AXI 5.0.

Configurable AXI master(512bit), AXI slave(512bit). PIPE/FLEX bus 64b/32b.

Configurable to work as standalone PCIE DM/CXL DM. Configured as PCIE RP/PCIE EP/CXL RP/CXL EP. Native PCIE support.

CXL mode / PCIE mode.

Static config of PCIE vs CXL.

Rate 8/16/32 GT/s in CXL mode and 2.5/5/8/32 in PCIE mode. Configurable X16, X8, X4, X2, X1.

Single protocol selector.

Configurable multiprotocol of CXL.io/CXL.cache/CXL.mem. Type 1/2/3 CXL devices supported.

Host Bias / Device Bias supported.

PCIE Power management using VDM.

Configurable credits with granularity of 128 bits. Configurable VCs.

ATS support for type1, type2 devices.

AER support.

Data poisoning.

Memory request to limited region through IO.

Deferrable writes support.

Viral info support.

Alternate protocol negotiation.

Round robin / Weighted arbitration support in DL TX.

Benefits

Easy to integrate

Efficient architecture

Good timing met in ASIC and FPGA

Deliverables