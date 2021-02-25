OpenFive's Die-to-Die (D2D) Controller IP is targeted for heterogenous chiplet solutions in wired communications, AI and HPC applications. With recent advances in package technologies, it is possible to route high-speed signals within a package connecting multiple die either on Interposer or on Organic Substrate. Die-to-Die Controller IP offers a unique value proposition in terms of low power, high throughput and low latency links enabling faster time to integration.