055UMC_DCDC_01 is high-efficiency step-down DC-DC switching buck converter targeted for operation from 2.0V to 3.6V input voltage. It is able to supply circuits with 1.2V and up to 50 mA average output current. The DC-DC converter contains adjustment of output current limit, overload protection, and under voltage-lockout circuit. During startup time DC-DC converter works in the soft start mode, which provides the gradual increase of the output voltage.
Features
- UMC 55nm eFlash CMOS technology
- Input Voltage Range: +2.0V to +3.6V
- Current limit detector
- Soft Start
- Undervoltage-lockout circuit
- Overload protection
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Low-Voltage, High-Density Systems
- Broadband, Networking, and Optical Communications Infrastructure