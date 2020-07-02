055UMC_DCDC_01 is high-efficiency step-down DC-DC switching buck converter targeted for operation from 2.0V to 3.6V input voltage. It is able to supply circuits with 1.2V and up to 50 mA average output current. The DC-DC converter contains adjustment of output current limit, overload protection, and under voltage-lockout circuit. During startup time DC-DC converter works in the soft start mode, which provides the gradual increase of the output voltage.

Features

UMC 55nm eFlash CMOS technology

Input Voltage Range: +2.0V to +3.6V

Current limit detector

Soft Start

Undervoltage-lockout circuit

Overload protection

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications